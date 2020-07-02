Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jones' measure reducing licensing burdens on Californians passed by state Senate

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 1:57am



SACRAMENTO – A measure by state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, to reduce the licensing burden on working Californians was unanimously approved by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 878 will ease licensing burdens for California workers who are required to be licensed by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

“California has a heavily regulated and cumbersome licensing scheme that does not serve Californians well,” Jones said. “SB 878 will make the process to get licensed under DCA much smoother and more predictable for license applicants.”

Specifically, SB 878 will require all boards and bureaus within DCA to prominently display on their websites the current average timeframe for processing initial and renewal license applications.

“The Department of Consumer Affairs has an ancient processing system which keeps hard-working Californians in limbo about the license processing timeframes. These licensees need to know about their application status so they can plan accordingly for entry into the workforce as soon as possible,” he said.

SB 878 will now proceed to the Assembly for referral to policy committee.

Submitted by the office of California Sen. Brian Jones.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 10:48