Re: 'A call for Americans to get a backbone and stand up' [Village News, Miller Letter, 6/25/20]

Life has not been easy for everyone lately. COVID-19, elections, crime – you name it – it hasn’t been pleasant. Yet I see two things out there: people who are kind and caring, willing to go over and above to help others, kind and encouraging words, helpful hands, and then, there is Diana Miller.

Why she feels the need to write her opinions every single week makes me wonder. One, how many subjects can she address that we all don’t share. Two, why? Does she not have a life or friends or even a cat?

I want her to have a nice life. It’s something I wish for everyone. God knows we all try, and for one person to try to squash all of that is unkind. This is the “Friendly Village” you know; don’t try to change that Diana. If you don’t like it, move.

Stop trying to bring everyone down to your level. If you have a bad case of “affluenza” and feel better than everyone here, perhaps this town is not the place for you. We are a community that would like to live together in peace and quiet. Get a meaningful job, become a volunteer, do something good with your life; you would be so much happier.

I’ve been meaning to write this message for weeks, hoping you would just slither away and we could have some quiet time for our own reflection and address important issues in the community, but you are like gum on my shoe and it didn’t happen.

I know you are entitled to your own opinion, and so am I. So, do us a favor and just stay silent. Please.

Leslie Hunt