Large crowds fill San Diego County beaches as holiday weekend begins

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Large crowds flocked to San Diego beaches at the start of the Fourth of July weekend as positive coronavirus cases surged throughout the county.

San Diego County beaches are among the only open stretches of coast line in Southern California, as most others have closed in response to mounting positive coronavirus cases.

On Friday, lifeguard officials from Encinitas, Del Mar and Coronado reported beach population estimates that were on par with or greater than populations from years past.

Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles reported large crowds for the star...