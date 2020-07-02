Pechanga foregoes Fourth of July fireworks for 2020

TEMECULA – Pechanga leaders announced the decision to forego Fourth of July fireworks this year citing its nearly three-month resort and casino closure and the need to avoid mass gatherings for public health.

“We take great pride in bringing a grand fireworks display to our community and to our guests every Fourth of July,” Jared Munoa, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation, said. “Although progress has been made in stemming the spread of COVID-19, there are still too many risks associated with mass gatherings. The health and safety of our guests, team members and co...