Temecula council to leave mayor seat vacant after Stewart's resignation

Temecula Mayor Pro Tem Maryann Edwards speaks during Temecula's June 23 City Council meeting. Edwards will remain Mayor Pro Tem through the end of 2020, and the title of mayor will remain open after former mayor James Stewart's resignation. Village News/City of Temecula courtesy photo

The Temecula City Council will leave vacant both the position of mayor and the open seat on the council following the resignation of former mayor James Stewart, councilmembers agreed Tuesday night.

Councilmembers quickly came to the conclusion that the closeness of the upcoming election - Stewart was up for reelection in November regardless - made it more practical to allow voters to decide on Stewart's replacement on the council. As for the position of mayor, which is rotated among the councilmembers annually and had just been passed to Stewart in December, the council all agreed, after s...