Temecula council to leave mayor seat vacant after Stewart's resignation
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:21am
The Temecula City Council will leave vacant both the position of mayor and the open seat on the council following the resignation of former mayor James Stewart, councilmembers agreed Tuesday night.
Councilmembers quickly came to the conclusion that the closeness of the upcoming election - Stewart was up for reelection in November regardless - made it more practical to allow voters to decide on Stewart's replacement on the council. As for the position of mayor, which is rotated among the councilmembers annually and had just been passed to Stewart in December, the council all agreed, after s...
