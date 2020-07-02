Temecula revises Old Town street closure plan

An image of the revised closure plan for Old Town Front Street. Village News/City of Temecula courtesy photo

The city of Temecula has revised its plan to close Old Town Front Street temporarily to allow restaurants and other businesses to expand their operations outside amid coronavirus-related social distancing standards.

Starting June 24, Front Street will be closed between Second and Fourth streets, giving restaurants space to move their tables onto the sidewalk and into on-street parking spaces, with the main roadway able to be utilized as a pedestrian paseo. Streets intersecting with Front Street will remain completely open, meaning access to any parking lots along those streets will not be...