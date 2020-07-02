Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Temecula revises Old Town street closure plan

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:04am

An image of the revised closure plan for Old Town Front Street. Village News/City of Temecula courtesy photo

The city of Temecula has revised its plan to close Old Town Front Street temporarily to allow restaurants and other businesses to expand their operations outside amid coronavirus-related social distancing standards.

Starting June 24, Front Street will be closed between Second and Fourth streets, giving restaurants space to move their tables onto the sidewalk and into on-street parking spaces, with the main roadway able to be utilized as a pedestrian paseo. Streets intersecting with Front Street will remain completely open, meaning access to any parking lots along those streets will not be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 10:04