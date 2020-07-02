Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dodgers to open season July 23, Padres, Angels to open season July 24

 
Last updated 7/7/2020 at 11:15am

   LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will open the coronavirus-delayed season July 23 against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball announced.

   The scheduled 7:08 p.m. game -- one of two to be played on that date -- will follow a 4:08 p.m. interleague game between the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. Both games will be televised exclusively by ESPN.

   Government directives prohibiting large gatherings bar fans from attending games at Dodger Stadium at the start of the season. The Dodgers said in a state...



Village News

