Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

High school Fall Sports training to resume July 30, Aug. 1 – for now

 
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:34am



According to Fallbrook Union High School athletic director Patrick Walker, no concrete decisions have been made as to when summer athletic training will resume in advance of the CIF Fall Season.

Given the fluid nature of county and state mandates being issued because of the coronavirus pandemic, you could say that school officials are dealing with a playing field with constantly moving goalposts.

“We are looking at both the CIF guidelines, recommendations from the State Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and our North County Conference,” Walker said. “We will make sure that safety...



