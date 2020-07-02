Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Redskins to have 'thorough review' of name amid race debate

 
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 1:46pm

STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Redskins began a "thorough review" of their name Friday, a significant step toward moving on from what experts and advocates call a "dictionary-defined racial slur."

Even though owner Dan Snyder had shown no willingness to change the name since buying the team in 1999, the recent national conversation on race has renewed opposition to the name and prompted sponsors to speak up. With support from the NFL, it may finally lead to a new moniker for the long-struggling storied franchise with long-ago Super Bowl success.

"In the last...



