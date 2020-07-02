Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic

 
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 11:29am

JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will discontinue men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball, and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.

Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemi...



