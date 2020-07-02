Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California counties warned: Enforce virus rules this holiday

 
Last updated 7/4/2020 at 12:11pm

Vendor Vivianne Robinson, wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus, takes a photo with a pigeon perched on her hand along the Venice Beach strand, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. California's governor is urging people to wear masks and skip Fourth of July family gatherings as the state's coronavirus tally rises. Newsom said he'd rely on people using common sense rather than strict enforcement of the face-covering order. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

JOHN ANTCZAK and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California counties that fail to enforce health orders could lose state funding, the governor warned as cases of the coronavirus jumped, prompting renewed closures of businesses and beaches heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

With hospitalizations and infection rates rising, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the three-week closures of bars, indoor restaurant dining areas and other indoor venues for 21 of 58 counties, including the two most populous, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Public health officials have pleaded with people...



