California counties warned: Enforce virus rules this holiday
Last updated 7/4/2020 at 12:11pm
JOHN ANTCZAK and DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California counties that fail to enforce health orders could lose state funding, the governor warned as cases of the coronavirus jumped, prompting renewed closures of businesses and beaches heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
With hospitalizations and infection rates rising, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the three-week closures of bars, indoor restaurant dining areas and other indoor venues for 21 of 58 counties, including the two most populous, Los Angeles and San Diego.
Public health officials have pleaded with people...
