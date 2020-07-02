Newsom hopes California schools won't be delayed by virus

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Surging coronavirus cases in California prompted a warning on Wednesday from the nation's most populous county of a possible delay to classroom instruction in public schools next month — a setback Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hopes to avoid by convincing more people to wear face coverings and stay away from gatherings.

Los Angeles County public health officials say, on average, more than 10% of people tested for the virus end up having it, a rate not seen since late April. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said school offi...