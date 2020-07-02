Second wave of virus closures wallops California restaurants

MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Homayoun Dariyani was training servers and cooks for his soon-to-open gourmet hamburger grill in March when California abruptly shut down dine-in restaurants to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

After a three-month delay, Dariyani held the grand opening for Slater's 50/50 on June 18 after the state allowed restaurants to operate with limited capacity. It would be a brief reprieve.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday shuttered indoor dining for at least three weeks across much of the nation's most populated state, warning that infections were...