Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

All treasurer-tax collector branches temporarily closed to the public

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/13/2020 at 3:58am



SAN DIEGO – Given the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister closed all five branches to the public until further notice effective July 6.

“Our downtown branch will remain open July 1 and 2, but starting Monday, we will close our public-facing counters as a precautionary measure, based on social distancing recommendations from local officials,” said McAllister.

The other four Treasurer-Tax Collector offices in Kearny Mesa, San Marcos, Chula Vista and Santee have remained closed to the public since March and will do so for the forese...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/13/2020 04:06