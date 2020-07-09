All treasurer-tax collector branches temporarily closed to the public

SAN DIEGO – Given the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister closed all five branches to the public until further notice effective July 6.

“Our downtown branch will remain open July 1 and 2, but starting Monday, we will close our public-facing counters as a precautionary measure, based on social distancing recommendations from local officials,” said McAllister.

The other four Treasurer-Tax Collector offices in Kearny Mesa, San Marcos, Chula Vista and Santee have remained closed to the public since March and will do so for the forese...