Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hisako Segina

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 6:16am

Hisako Segina

Hisako Segina was born in Yokosuka, Japan, March 24, 1930. She died June 12, 2020, at her home in Fallbrook, surrounded by her family.

Hisako moved to the area in 1961 while her husband was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She worked at Whitey's Cafe and Fallbrook Citrus where she retired.

Her husband, Johnny Segina, and son Roy Konces predeceased her.

She is survived by her son Shuichi Konces, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has two sisters still living with their families, one in Japan and one in Virginia. She has many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved playing Cleopatra at Pala casino and eating sushi at Yama San in Fallbrook.

Hisako volunteered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and had many good friends. She is loved and will be missed.

Her request is to have her ashes spread at sea with her husband and son.

 
