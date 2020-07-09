Palomar welcomes new head of student services

SAN MARCOS – Vikash Lakhani, Ph.D., the new assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at Palomar College, began his duties Wednesday, July 1, coming to North County from California State University Bakersfield.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Lakhani on board as our new head of Student Services," Jack Kahn, Ph.D., interim superintendent and president of Palomar College, said. "Palomar's student services plays a crucial role in making sure our students have a clear path to success and the support they need along the way."

Lakhani assumed his new position at Palomar after serving as the assistant vice president for student success/student affairs at California State University Bakersfield. During his tenure, he provided leadership to numerous initiatives and programs that advanced the campus in meeting its student success goals.

His leadership experience includes admissions, financial aid, outreach, academic advising, veteran's services, international student programs and grant funded programs. Lakhani also has experience in developing successful partnerships with academic deans, athletics and other administrative units at his previous institutions.

"I am honored and excited to be given this opportunity to serve Palomar College as its next assistant superintendent/vice president for student services," Lakhani said. "Throughout my career, I have personally chosen institutions that believe in access and success for all students, which I know is highly valued at Palomar College. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Palomar College and becoming a part of the San Marcos community as a whole."

Lakhani holds a bachelor's degree in information technology from United States International University Africa in Kenya, a master's degree in business administration from California State University Bakersfield and a doctorate in educational leadership from Fresno State University.

