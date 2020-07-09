Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Scarecrows are booked for October

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/9/2020 at 6:22am



FALLBROOK – Scarecrows have again booked residency in Fallbrook. One community event that has not been canceled is Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-31.

Social distancing has not deterred the ScareCREW members. Plans for this event started in February but were put on hold when COVID-19 hit. Building frames and body parts to assemble into kits, planning new designs and updating old scarecrows, all at home, are the new norm.

Zoom meetings are held to decipher the best way of executing a safe Fallbrook Scarecrow Days. A few favorites, the Field of Silent People and Pumpkin Heads will make appearances. New open sites for more displays are being explored.

There will be no scarecrow workshops this year. Tentative plans include a YouTube video on how to build a scarecrow. Plans keep evolving as the ScareCREW moves forward to making the Fallbrook community a destination for the drive-by viewing of scarecrows in.

For updates as they develop, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by the ScareCREW.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/09/2020 17:21