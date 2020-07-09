Scarecrows are booked for October

FALLBROOK – Scarecrows have again booked residency in Fallbrook. One community event that has not been canceled is Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-31.

Social distancing has not deterred the ScareCREW members. Plans for this event started in February but were put on hold when COVID-19 hit. Building frames and body parts to assemble into kits, planning new designs and updating old scarecrows, all at home, are the new norm.

Zoom meetings are held to decipher the best way of executing a safe Fallbrook Scarecrow Days. A few favorites, the Field of Silent People and Pumpkin Heads will make appearances. New open sites for more displays are being explored.

There will be no scarecrow workshops this year. Tentative plans include a YouTube video on how to build a scarecrow. Plans keep evolving as the ScareCREW moves forward to making the Fallbrook community a destination for the drive-by viewing of scarecrows in.

For updates as they develop, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by the ScareCREW.