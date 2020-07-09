Vector control assessment unchanged

The county's vector control benefit assessment for fiscal year 2020-2021 will not change from the 2019-2020 amount.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote June 24 retained the annual assessment of $8.37 per equivalent dwelling unit. The county supervisors are also the board members of the county's Vector Control District. The assessment is in addition to a service charge which remains at $3.00 for the coastal region and $2.28 for the suburban and rural regions. Both the vector control benefit and the service charge are part of a landowner's property tax bill.

The Vector Control P...