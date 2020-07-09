FAA opens spring show at The Gallery

Best in Show in the Fallbrook Art Association spring show is "Mechanic's Delight" by Rikki Reinholz.

FALLBROOK – Stay safe. Wear masks. Wash hands. These are the mantras of all officers, members and supporters of the Fallbrook Art Association's The Gallery as it opens up for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed most all art galleries and offerings in March.

The new art show was installed June 23 and consists of 44 artworks: paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, collages and assemblages.

"The Sun and The Moon" show opens without the benefit of a reception due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, spirits are high and participation has been remarkable.

Fallbrook Art Association has been honoring art and artists through exhibits and events for 50 years. The spring show is known for quality art, outstanding winners and cash prizes.

Despite interruption of shows, classes and meetings by COVID-19, Fallbrook Art Association has jump-started its exhibit by hitting the ground running. The leadership will continue to follow all safety guidelines with limited hours at The Gallery being 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Artful masks made by art juror Hajime Ohno and based on some of his find art prints are available for sale. Association co-president Julie Compton, a quilter, has provided handcrafted masks for use so that visitors and artists are protected.

Ohno, an acclaimed painter, printmaker and photographer said about the show: "Times are tough right now for many, including artists. I had expected a somewhat low turnout for this show. But I was pleasantly surprised to see quite a variety of artworks submitted... Although we may be living in a different era, something never changes – there will always be a quest for artistic perfection... Many thanks to those who made this event possible. Let's stay safe and stay positive."

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.

Winners of the Fallbrook Art Association 2020 Spring Show

Best of Show: Rikki Reinholz – "Mechanics Delight No. 2"

First place: Marsha Gertenbach Meers – "Steampunk Driver"

Second place: Larry Baker – "Past Life Memories"

Third place: Buffy Kaufman – "Cherry Blossoms"

Theme Award: Susan Frommer – "Sun & Moon – Then & Now"

Taking first place is "Steampunk Driver" by Marsha Gertenbach Meers.

Judge's Choice Merit - 1: Ruth Parker – "Chaos"

Judge's Choice Merit - 2: George Kreutz – "Honey"

Judge's Choice Merit - 3: Lynn Gertenbach – "Unlikely Friends"

Judge's Choice Merit - 4: Penny Fedorchak – "Free Spirit"

Honorable Mention: Janice Ciprianni-Willis – "Havana Chic"

Honorable Mention: Carilyn Vice – "Forced Retirement"

Honorable Mention: Eileen Pace – "Monet's Medley"

Honorable Mention: Julia DeVries – "Marianne & Child"

Honorable Mention: Penny Fedorchak – "The Plein Air Painter"

Honorable Mention: Anita Plaks – "On the Fence"