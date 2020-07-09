Gallery invites artists to display their work

These watercolor paintings are the work of Ron Wylie, owner of Gallery for the Arts in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Gallery for the Arts, 105 N. Main Ave., in Fallbrook invites local artists to a free one-month gallery showing during July of one art piece that features what local artists have been creating during the "lock-down" period.

Gallery owner Ron Wylie said he hoped to stimulate interest in the downtown area as he has found that there are many out of town visitors frequenting the gallery as they begin to "venture out once again in a brave new world."

Art pieces may include paintings, drawings, sculptures, mixed media, ceramics, weavings, wood-working, etc. It is anticipated that weekly drawing classes will be resuming soon, and the gallery continues to display vintage clocks, lamps and vases for sale.

Interested persons should come by the gallery Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment; call and leave a message at 760-451-6452.

Submitted by Gallery for the Arts.