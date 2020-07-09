UK backtracks on giving Huawei role in high-speed network

DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Tuesday backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a role in the U.K.'s new high-speed mobile phone network amid security concerns fueled by rising tensions between Beijing and Western powers.

Britain said it decided to prohibit Huawei from working on the so-called 5G system after U.S. sanctions made it impossible to ensure the security of equipment made by the Chinese company.

The U.S. had also threatened to sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement with Britain because of concerns that Huawei's involvemen...