Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

 
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 12:03pm

FRANCES D'EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) - The United Nations says the ranks of the world's hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year.

The grim assessment was contained in the latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, an annual report released Monday by the five U.N. agencies that produced it.

Preliminary projections based on available global economic outlooks suggest the pandemic "may add an additional 83 (million) to 132 million people to the rank...



