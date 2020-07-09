Develop goals to help overcome fears

Stan Popovich

Special to Village News

Do you have a difficult time distracting yourself from your fears and anxieties? If so, developing some goals in your life may help you out.

Here are some reasons why developing goals in your life can help you overcome your fears.

1. Goals help you to focus: Developing goals will help you manage your fears because goals will distract you from dwelling on your anxieties. For instance, you have to finish a report by the end of the week. If you focus on finishing your report, it will distract you from thinking about your fears and anxieties.

2. Goals can help motivate you: Developing and following through with your goals will help motivate you to do other things. Being active can help you to not focus on your current anxieties and stresses; however, you will still need to find a way to deal with your fears and anxieties for the long term.

3. Goals require developing a plan: It is much easier to accomplish something if you know what you want and if you have a plan. Knowing what you want will help manage the stresses and anxieties that you may have. Having a sense of purpose can really help you in countering the stresses and anxieties in your life.

4. Goals requires you to be active: Developing goals will help you to be active during your stressful times. Setting goals will help you to keep busy instead of worrying about your problems. Once you accomplish your goals, you will feel better about yourself.

5. Goals can improve your confidence: If you are able to accomplish some of your goals, you will become more confident in yourself. Achieving your goals will give you the courage to pursue other things in your life and will give you more confidence in dealing with your fears and anxieties.

6. You should see a counselor for your fears: Developing goals in your life can increase your confidence and distract you from your current problems. Although you may feel good about yourself, you will still need to talk to a professional to learn the skills in managing your fears and anxieties.

Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non-Resistant Methods.” His book has become popular with over 300 positive book reviews and counting. For more information, visit

http://www.managingfear.com.