Foundation for Senior Care receives support for elderly programs

Fallbrook Regional Health District Executive Director Rachel Mason receives the first copy of the Seniors' Bill of Rights from Foundation for Senior Care President Dr. Robert Pace. The foundation awards copies of the Seniors' Bill of Rights to notable groups and citizens that support independence efforts for the elderly in the two-county area.

FALLBROOK – Recognizing the unique kinds of support needed to support seniors in North San Diego County, many organizations, prominent citizens and local nonprofit organizations made much-needed donations in the first half of the year to keep Foundation for Senior Care programs up and running for area elderly.

Keith Birkfeld, executive director for the Fallbrook-based organization, noted that some emergency funding was earmarked to continue many transportation services provided by the Foundation for Senior Care, among them grocery deliveries to sheltered-in-place seniors. Other funds supported ongoing transportation of elderly to and from medical and other appointments.

"A critical amount of support came through when operational funding was reduced and various government sources were temporarily halted as many agencies reduced staffing levels," Birkfeld said. "We, as well as the hundreds of seniors we support in North San Diego County, are deeply grateful for the timely contributions made to help us maintain some existing programs but also expand into the grocery-delivery effort that helped address a significant social need."

Rachel Mason, executive director of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, said her board of directors had approved emergency funding for local organizations impacted by COVID-19, and that funds were sent to the foundation.

"The health district was so grateful to see the Foundation for Senior Care's ability to identify and adapt to serve the emerging unmet needs of the seniors in our community," she said. "Their partnerships with the local food pantry and Michelle's Place to ensure that delivery was available to some of our most vulnerable neighbors really illustrates the power of a strong grassroots agency."

She noted that the health district has been a longtime supporter of the Foundation for Senior Care.

Jean Larsen, executive director of the Bonsall-based Legacy Endowment Community Foundation, explained their Community Fund was created by Legacy's board of directors and made possible by their own generous giving to support humanitarian efforts in the region.

Larson said she was pleased the Foundation for Senior Care was approved by an out-of-cycle grant by the board as one of the worthy nonprofit organizations in the area going above and beyond to help seniors during this difficult time.

Among others making contributions were Linda Heald, the Angel Society in Fallbrook, the Fallbrook Rotary, Bonsall Woman's Club, the David T. and Dorris E. Staples Foundation, the Jewish Community Foundation San Diego, St. John's Episcopal Thrift Shop, Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee and Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty.

One notable contribution was also made by the ProtoStar Foundation.

"We are impressed with how quickly and effectively the Foundation for Senior Care adapted its services and partnered with the Fallbrook Food Pantry, another of ProtoStar's grantees, to deliver free groceries to the area's elderly," Gary P. Poon, head of ProtoStar, said. We are pleased to be part of this joint effort to support organizations that provide essential services to seniors and hope many other funders will do the same, especially during this pandemic."

The Foundation for Senior Care is a multi-provider of services for seniors and their families with headquarters at 135 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook. For more information, call 760-723-7570.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.