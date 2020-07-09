Hand sanitizer is an easy solution

Now more than ever people need to keep their hands clean, and hand sanitizer is an option.

Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to avoid getting sick and spreading germs; however, in certain situations, soap and water are not available. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be effective when handwashing is not possible.

Alcohol concentration between 60% and 90% can successfully help kill germs. Application must involve spreading the sanitizer over the entire hand.

When correctly used, alcohol-based hand sanitizer can kill many types of microbes, understand that soap and water are most effective at killing more strains of germs.

When hand sanitizing gel first hit the market, people were prone to believe it would stop all germs in their tracks; however, when the hands are too greasy or soiled, sanitizer will not be as effective. They also do not remove harmful chemicals such as pesticides.

Hand sanitizers are now found everywhere. They're in hospitals, bathrooms, restaurants and in the workplace. It is a convenient alternative. Some people now use them multiple times per day. Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration wanted to be certain that these products are safe and effective. Many of the labels read that the product kills 99.999% of germs, but the FDA wants better research on this claim. At this point, when the sanitizer contains 60-65% alcohol, it is just like putting moonshine alcohol on the hands, and the germs will be killed.

There is some evidence that hand sanitizers don't protect from norovirus which is the most common cause of the flu. The Global Hygiene Council recommended washing the hands with soap and water at minimum six times per day.

Considering a person eats at least three times per day and uses the restroom, this number is realistic.

Handwashing should be performed:

Before eating food

Before and after preparing food

After using the toilet

Before or after treating a cut or wound

After touching an animal

After touching garbage

After coughing, sneezing or blowing the nose

After being around or helping someone who is sick

After changing diapers

The hands should be lathered and scrubbed for at least 20 seconds. They should be rinsed and dried. Hand sanitizers do reduce the number of germs, but not as well as hand-washing can.

Hand sanitizers should be rubbed all over the hands and air dried. In most situations, the bottom line is that when soap and water aren't available, it is much better than doing nothing to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. There are many types and brands available, some with different scents and colors.

The important part is to look for at least 60% alcohol content and to make sure the entire hand has been in contact with the gel. Otherwise, just like parents had their children do, using soap and water is the best option.

Megan Johnson McCullough holds a master's degree in physical education and health science, is a candidate for her doctorate, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.