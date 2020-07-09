Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 4:39pm

BILL BARROW and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) - Democrat Joe Biden turned his campaign against President Donald Trump toward the economy Thursday, introducing a New Deal-like economic agenda while drawing a sharp contrast with a billionaire incumbent he said has abandoned working-class Americans amid cascading crises.

The former vice president presented details of a comprehensive agenda that he touted as the most aggressive government investment in the U.S. economy since World War II. He also accused Trump of ignoring the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis while enco...



