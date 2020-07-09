Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America's energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

"These are the most critical investments we can make for the long-term health and vitality of both the American economy and the physical health and safety of the American people," Biden said during remarks to reporters near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden acknow...