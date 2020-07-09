Care home refused free tests. Now, nearly everyone has virus

The Canyon Creek Memory Care Community is seen in Billings, Mont. on Friday, July 10, 2020. The facility that cares for people with dementia and other cognitive issues has seen at least seven deaths since a coronavirus outbreak sickened almost all its residents and many staff members. The Montana memory care facility that didn't carry out no-cost COVID-19 testing on its residents is reeling from an outbreak that has sickened more than 50 residents and 36 staff. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - It was meant to be a last line of defense to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus spread across the United States: Montana officials offered free testing in May for staff and residents at assisted living and long-term care facilities.

But not all of them followed through, according to state data, including a facility in Billings, Montana's largest city, that cares for people with dementia and other memory problems. The virus has infected almost every resident there and killed eight, accounting for almost a q...