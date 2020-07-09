Care home refused free tests. Now, nearly everyone has virus
Last updated 7/14/2020 at 2:10pm
MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - It was meant to be a last line of defense to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus spread across the United States: Montana officials offered free testing in May for staff and residents at assisted living and long-term care facilities.
But not all of them followed through, according to state data, including a facility in Billings, Montana's largest city, that cares for people with dementia and other memory problems. The virus has infected almost every resident there and killed eight, accounting for almost a q...
