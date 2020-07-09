CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized

JEFF AMY and CAROLE FELDMAN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal health officials won't revise their coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools despite criticism from President Donald Trump, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. What they will do, he said, is provide additional information to help states, communities and parents decide what to do and when.

"Our guidelines are our guidelines," Dr. Robert Redfield declared.

In draft CDC documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agency says there are steps that schools can take to safely reopen bu...