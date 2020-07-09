Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

 
Last updated 7/11/2020 at 11:36am



MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.

The number of deaths per day from the virus had been falling for months, and even remained down as states like Florida and Texas saw explosions in cases and hospitalizations — and reported daily U.S. infections broke records several times in recent days.

Scientists warned it wouldn't last. A coronavirus death, when it occurs, typically comes several weeks after a person is firs...



