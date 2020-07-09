Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

TAMARA LUSH and MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — "The Most Magical Place on Earth" has reopened after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.

"It's the chance to come back and be in the magic," said Diane Watkins, a preschool teacher from Helena, Alabama, who visits the park about eight times a year. "Hot or not, mask or not, we're just happy to be here. I feel like everybody here...