Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil told The Associated Press they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another co...