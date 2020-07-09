Inside the 'mischaracterized' proposal to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth

Zachary Stieber

The Epoch Times

A proposal to trade the Columbus Day federal holiday for one on Juneteenth was spurred by fears that the latter would be approved by the Senate as a federal holiday with no debate, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told The Epoch Times.

“I didn’t want an 11th day for government workers to get paid and the rest of America having to pick up that $600 million price tag when we’re $26.2 trillion in debt, about 17.8 million Americans currently unemployed,” Johnson said Tuesday, July 7, describing his proposal as being “mischaracterized” in some reports...