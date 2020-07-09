Judge seeks more details on Trump's clemency for Roger Stone
ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday demanded more information about President Donald Trump's decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone's sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence.
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence...
