Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, will remain behind bars until trial after she was denied bail Tuesday as a risk to flee rather than face charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

Two Epstein accusers implored the judge to keep the British socialite detained after she pleaded not guilty to the charges during a video court hearing in Manhattan.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said even the most restrictive form of release would be insufficient to ensur...