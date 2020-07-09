Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Geoff Mulvihill and Camille Fassett

The Associated Press

The personal protective gear that was in short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.

A national nursing union shared their concerns that gear has to be reused. A doctors association warned that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distri...