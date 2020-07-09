Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters on Tuesday were heading out to polls for runoff elections that include choosing a Democratic nominee in a U.S. Senate race that offers the party another chance to break through in America's biggest red state.

Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March. Last week was the deadliest of the pandemic for Texas, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that the infection numbers will likely ge...