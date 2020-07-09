Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2020 at 12:33pm



PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters on Tuesday were heading out to polls for runoff elections that include choosing a Democratic nominee in a U.S. Senate race that offers the party another chance to break through in America's biggest red state.

Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March. Last week was the deadliest of the pandemic for Texas, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that the infection numbers will likely ge...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/14/2020 13:53