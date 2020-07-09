Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

 
Last updated 7/14/2020 at 4:47pm



ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed legislation and an executive order on Tuesday that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong, then quickly shifted his policy speech into a political one, hurling broadsides against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The legislation and order are part of the Trump administration's stepped-up offensive against China for what he calls the rising Asian superpower's exploitation of America and its effort to conceal details about the human-to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
