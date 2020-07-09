US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns 'no return to normal'

TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

The virus' spread is worsening in many countries and "there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future," the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

Tedros called for countries to come up with comprehensive strate...