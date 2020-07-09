Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

 
Last updated 7/11/2020



KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

"MAKING HISTORY!" the U.S. Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the "Wings of Gold."

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy's "first known Black female TACAIR pilot."

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks o...



