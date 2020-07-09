Bonsall ballet dancer earns scholarship from Royal Ballet

Bonsall ballerina, Keliah Peterson, 14, said she hopes to fulfill her dream of studying full time at the Royal Ballet School in England. Her mother, Hope Peterson, isn't quite ready for that just yet, however.

"If you had told my husband and me that we would be considering allowing a minor child to move away from home, let alone move across the ocean, we would have told you that you were crazy," Hope Peterson said. "It's only because in the very specific career is that she is pursuing and that she wants to pursue, that's how it goes."

Hope Peterson explained that the elite dance companies...