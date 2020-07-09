Downtown Fallbrook readies for business-centric street closure
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 3pm
If all goes well and a surge of new coronavirus cases hitting the county calms down, some downtown Fallbrook businesses could have the opportunity to spread out a little in hopes of bringing more business to the area.
According to Lila MacDonald, CEO of Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Main Street will be closed from 4-8 p.m. Fridays allowing businesses on the route to expand out into the street.
The road will be closed from Hawthorn to Fig streets with Alvarado Street remaining open for through traffic to Mission Road, mainly to help San Diego County sheriffs from the Fallbrook substation n...
