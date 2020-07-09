Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Invest and save money through life's ups and downs

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 6:53am



Margaret Singleton

Special to Village News

There is no sure thing in the investment world. This column, which draws directly from my personal experiences, examines the promises and pitfalls of flipping real estate, my primary means of building wealth.

I started this effort by saving enough seed money to get rolling. Next it required tenacity, patience and a sharp eye for seeing value. One must also be prepared for the curve ball that this type of investment can throw.

I’ll start with the advice that my father gave me: save, save, save. He urged me to save a minimum of 10% of any income...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

