Kicking It: on the road

The gyms are open. The gyms are open. Oh, fiddlesticks. Now what excuse can I use? I got one. I am traveling again.

No, I am not going back to Alaska. I know, it’s so beautiful and rugged. Bah. If you have only seen Alaska from the deck of a cruise ship, listen up. Alaska is gritty and filled with marauding animals, unpredictable weather, mosquitoes that can suck enough blood for Count Dracula and, lastly, the cost of living equals the U.K.

Yet. It has one thing going for it. With proof of residency, you can buy a gun and take it with you. Which, to me, would be the only reason to live...