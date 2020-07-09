Local shop owner provides her own natural body care products among other unique items
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 6:06am
Lexington Howe
Staff Writer
Fallbrook resident Tuula Hukkanen at first had not thought of running her own clothing store - now she owns 100 Main, a local shop in Fallbrook that sells designer clothes and other unique items.
The shop has a variety of items, from home accessories to natural body care products.
"We have mostly women designer clothing, all kinds of nice stuff that it's kind of hard to find anywhere else," Hukkanen said. "There's other products you need to order months beforehand, before they even make them."
Before COVID-19, Hukkanen went to trunk shows to meet the design...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)