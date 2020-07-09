Local shop owner provides her own natural body care products among other unique items

100 Main, at 100 N Main Ave. in Fallbrook, is now owned by Fallbrook resident Tuula Hukkanen, and the shop itself has a variety of unique clothing and items.

Lexington Howe

Staff Writer

Fallbrook resident Tuula Hukkanen at first had not thought of running her own clothing store - now she owns 100 Main, a local shop in Fallbrook that sells designer clothes and other unique items.

The shop has a variety of items, from home accessories to natural body care products.

"We have mostly women designer clothing, all kinds of nice stuff that it's kind of hard to find anywhere else," Hukkanen said. "There's other products you need to order months beforehand, before they even make them."

Before COVID-19, Hukkanen went to trunk shows to meet the design...