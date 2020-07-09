Masked heroes live in Fallbrook

Christal Gaines-Emory

Intern

When communities go through hard times, such as the coronavirus pandemic, some people react with fear, others with indignance. Then, there are some who decide to do whatever they can to assist others. One such example is Julie Compton and Nancy Heins-Glaser, both of Fallbrook. They began making homemade masks for friends, family and essential workers all over the country as well as connecting with other potential mask-makers.

Heins-Glaser, a retired nurse, worked to connect anyone interested in making masks to various resources and other mask makers. She sa...