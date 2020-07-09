More than 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in SD County, 2 new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 19,371 cases and 422 deaths.

Two women died, one on July 8, the other died on July 9, officials said Saturday. Their ages ranged from early 70s to mid-80s. Both had existing chronic conditions.

Of the 8,292 tests reported Friday, 6% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average for positive tests is 6%. The target is less than 8%.

The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,795.

Of the total positive cases, 2,025 or 10.5% have been hospitalized a...