Newsom orders closure of indoor activities at gyms, salons, churches
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 12:55pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Citing rising rates of people testing positive for the coronavirus and jumps in hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday ordered the closure of indoor operations at gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, personal-care services, malls and non-critical office settings.
The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring list -- including San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.
Newsom also ordered the statewide closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, family entertainment centers a...
