Newsom orders closure of indoor activities at gyms, salons, churches

Last updated 7/13/2020 at 12:55pm

A virtually deserted parking lot at the Promenade Temecula mall. With millions of Californians under a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, some religious organizations are looking to the internet as a means for worshipers to stay connected with their spiritual communities. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Citing rising rates of people testing positive for the coronavirus and jumps in hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday ordered the closure of indoor operations at gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, personal-care services, malls and non-critical office settings.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring list -- including San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.

Newsom also ordered the statewide closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, family entertainment centers a...