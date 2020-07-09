Nolte joins the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation board

Marianne Nolte is the newest member of Legacy's board of directors.

FALLBROOK – Founder of Imagine Financial Services, Marianne Martini Nolte, a certified financial planner, has become the newest member of the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation board of directors to represent Fallbrook and Bonsall nonprofit and community interests.

As a San Diego native and Fallbrook resident since 1998, Nolte's knowledge of the area as well as an understanding of investing, charitable concepts and tax planning were all positive attributes that will make her a valuable addition to Legacy's board member line-up.

Mark Hvasta, board chair of Legacy, said, "In addition...