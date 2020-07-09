Planning Commission approves East Mission Road battery storage project

The county's Planning Commission approved a 40-megawatt battery energy storage facility in the 1400 block of East Mission Road.

The official 7-0 Planning Commission vote June 26 was to deny an appeal of the Feb. 5 Zoning Administrator approval and grant the Minor Use Permit for the AES Energy Storage project. The Feb. 5 decision of Zoning Administrator Eric Lardy also adopted an environmental Mitigated Negative Declaration, and the Planning Commission denial of the appeal upholds the MND.

Under state law an electricity company must deploy energy storage as part of their system. Battery-ba...